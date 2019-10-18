Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 90,309 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 460.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $33.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

