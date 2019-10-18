Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,849 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.34% of Boston Private Financial worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPFH. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,643,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 559,170 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,042,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,618,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 176,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of BPFH opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $950.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $81.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.25 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Gaven bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $120,168.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $72,838.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

