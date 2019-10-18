Bank of America Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €58.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €66.06 ($76.81).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €54.86 ($63.79) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.35. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

