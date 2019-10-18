Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545,670 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 105,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $22,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3,288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Bancorp by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bancorp by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.20. 525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.99 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.27% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Research analysts forecast that Bancorp Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

