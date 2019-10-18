BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

OTCMKTS:BDORY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 323,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

