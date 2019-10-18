BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $107.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.77 million.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.29. 4,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,926. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.51%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald J. Norick acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 38.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

