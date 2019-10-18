Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) shares traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF)

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Banca Widiba SpA segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, and financial and non-financial services to private banking customers; electronic payment services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy on financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital services.

