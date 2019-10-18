Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 124.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AXSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of AXSM traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. 8,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,466. The firm has a market cap of $736.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,912. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

