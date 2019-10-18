Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99, 0 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, Nomura downgraded Axiata Group Berhad from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF)

Axiata Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services in Asia. It operates in Mobile, Infrastructure, and Others segments. The company offers mobile, interconnect, pay television transmission and other data, telecommunication network capacity, infrastructure, digital, and financing services.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Axiata Group Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiata Group Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.