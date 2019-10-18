Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Axcelis Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 104,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,523. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of $582.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.
In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.
