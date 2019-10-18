Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Axcelis Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 104,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,523. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of $582.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

