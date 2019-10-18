Aveo Group (ASX:AOG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.11

Oct 18th, 2019

Aveo Group (ASX:AOG) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $2.13. Aveo Group shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 2,602,667 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$2.11 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.04.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Grady 155,144 shares of Aveo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th.

About Aveo Group (ASX:AOG)

Aveo Group Limited is engaged in developing, operating and managing retirement communities. The principal activities of the Company include investment in, and development and management of retirement villages; development for resale of land and residential, retail, commercial and industrial property; investment in, and management of, income producing retail, commercial and industrial property; commercial, industrial and residential building and construction for the Company, and funds and asset management.

