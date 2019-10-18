Aveo Group (ASX:AOG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.11

Aveo Group (ASX:AOG) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $2.13. Aveo Group shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 2,602,667 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$2.11 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.04.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Grady 155,144 shares of Aveo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th.

Aveo Group Limited is engaged in developing, operating and managing retirement communities. The principal activities of the Company include investment in, and development and management of retirement villages; development for resale of land and residential, retail, commercial and industrial property; investment in, and management of, income producing retail, commercial and industrial property; commercial, industrial and residential building and construction for the Company, and funds and asset management.

