Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.80

Shares of Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.80 ($1.99) and last traded at A$2.79 ($1.98), with a volume of 89944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$2.78 ($1.97).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.51, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.

Get Aventus Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Aventus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

In other Aventus Group news, insider Brett Blundy sold 12,709,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.69 ($1.91), for a total transaction of A$34,189,698.25 ($24,248,012.94).

About Aventus Group (ASX:AVN)

The Aventus Group is Australia's largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia. The Aventus Group comprises Aventus Holdings Limited and Aventus Capital Limited as the responsible entity for Aventus Retail Property Fund. We are the largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia, with a portfolio of 20 centres valued at $1.9 billion.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Aventus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aventus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.