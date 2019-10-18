AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) is Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s Largest Position

Jaguar Listed Property LLC decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,919 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 8.1% of Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.8% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 19.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.63. 1,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,352. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $167.01 and a 12 month high of $220.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total value of $537,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $277,724.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.21.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

