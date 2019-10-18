AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Earnings of $13.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report earnings of $13.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $14.78 and the lowest is $12.98. AutoZone posted earnings of $13.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $65.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $64.44 to $66.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $72.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $70.08 to $73.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.67%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,135.63.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,105.26 on Friday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $707.29 and a 52 week high of $1,186.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,108.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,086.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in AutoZone by 157.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 396,216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in AutoZone by 150.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,624,000 after purchasing an additional 260,171 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 324,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in AutoZone by 28.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 299,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,629,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

