Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $234.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALV. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.41.

Autoliv stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.06. 538,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,277. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average is $72.57.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 123,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Autoliv by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 19,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Autoliv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,237,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,518,000 after acquiring an additional 266,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 75,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

