Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 386 ($5.04) to GBX 414 ($5.41) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective (up previously from GBX 460 ($6.01)) on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 537.36 ($7.02).

LON:AUTO traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 530 ($6.93). 3,101,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 516.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 545.94. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 375.60 ($4.91) and a one year high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

