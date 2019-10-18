Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (ASX:API) Trading Up 1.8%

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ASX:API) shares were up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.45 ($1.03) and last traded at A$1.45 ($1.03), approximately 788,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.43 ($1.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $704.32 million and a P/E ratio of 14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.38.

About Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (ASX:API)

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical, medical, health, beauty, and lifestyle products to pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company also retails health and beauty products to consumers; and manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and toiletry goods to New Zealand, Australian, and Asian markets, as well as provides cosmetic products and procedures.

