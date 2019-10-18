Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $3.76. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 11,340,597 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 62.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 922.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 183.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

