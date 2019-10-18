Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $3.76. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 11,340,597 shares.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.84.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
