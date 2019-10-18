Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Up 7.9%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $5.04, approximately 133,073 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,141,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $440.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 13,231.97%. Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $88,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 670.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

