Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Actuant in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 1,627.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period.

Get Actuant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATU opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Actuant Co. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.57 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 24.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Actuant Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Actuant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.48%.

In other Actuant news, Director Deursen Holly Van sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $34,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Actuant and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Actuant from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Actuant from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU).

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.