Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,333 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 4,477.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 548,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 483.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,115,000 after purchasing an additional 481,456 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 558.4% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 511,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 433,536 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 35.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,001,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,112,000 after purchasing an additional 263,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 11.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,055,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Allen T. Peters sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $240,703.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $802,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $48,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $1,730,059. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.87. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

