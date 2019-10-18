Atria Investments LLC Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,337 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AU Optronics were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AU Optronics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,216,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AU Optronics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,663,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 764,908 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in AU Optronics by 671.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 809,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 704,837 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AU Optronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AU Optronics by 188.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 171,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 111,851 shares during the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AU Optronics currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of AU Optronics stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. AU Optronics Corp has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 billion. AU Optronics had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. AU Optronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AU Optronics Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

