Atria Investments LLC Buys New Position in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 51,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 36,761 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. 33.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFIN opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. American Finance Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFIN shares. B. Riley started coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other American Finance Trust news, Director Lisa Kabnick purchased 14,310 shares of American Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $199,052.10.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

