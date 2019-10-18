ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

ATNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded ATN International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Securities began coverage on ATN International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on ATN International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ATN International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of ATNI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 88,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,622. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53. ATN International has a twelve month low of $50.48 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $903.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. ATN International had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.51 million. Analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ATN International by 92.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in ATN International by 144.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ATN International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in ATN International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 217,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in ATN International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

