Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 8,450 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 684.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IRT. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th. National Securities began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.17 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.30%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $53,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,035.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

