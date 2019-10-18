Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,824 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,311 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 977.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,533 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $407,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $327,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,385 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,082 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $947,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.10.

SBUX stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $57.39 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

