Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 155 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,231,417,000 after buying an additional 909,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,983,748,000 after buying an additional 536,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,411,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,738,951,000 after buying an additional 173,942 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,618,000 after purchasing an additional 128,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,406,000 after purchasing an additional 189,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

ACN opened at $185.90 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $202.80. The stock has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.98 and a 200-day moving average of $186.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $437,527.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $393,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,700. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.