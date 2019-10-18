Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $4.80 Million Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock opened at $202.34 on Friday. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.60. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,769 shares of company stock worth $3,970,850. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.11.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

