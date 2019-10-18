Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys Shares of 12,501 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $70,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $33,411,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $19,308,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $17,933,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $13,188,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

NYSE LHX opened at $200.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.05. L3Harris has a one year low of $123.24 and a one year high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.25.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $27,439,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 106,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.82, for a total value of $22,143,636.64. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.