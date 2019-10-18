Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 475 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after buying an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after buying an additional 4,114,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,518,644,000 after buying an additional 470,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total value of $2,258,600.04. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $21,758,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,028,338 shares of company stock worth $742,544,275. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura raised their price target on Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.04.

Shares of FB opened at $189.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $538.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

