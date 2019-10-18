Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Lowered to C$1.15 at CIBC

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATH has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.15 to C$1.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.65 to C$1.10 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

TSE:ATH opened at C$0.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.75.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$218.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

