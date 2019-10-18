ATC Coin Trading 19.7% Higher Over Last Week (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $21,772.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00671823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013225 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000708 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,129,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

