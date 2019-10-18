AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Shares of NYSE AZN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 86,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $116.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $46.22.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 9.38%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other AstraZeneca news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

