Asset Dedication LLC Sells 3,555 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $90,000.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $299.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $302.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

