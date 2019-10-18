Asset Dedication LLC Sells 298 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 502,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,828,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 378,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,895,000 after buying an additional 42,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $137.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.64 and a 200-day moving average of $131.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.03 and a 12-month high of $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

