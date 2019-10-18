Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,908 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,349 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,873 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,269 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.47.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $200.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.