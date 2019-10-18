Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000.

EWSC opened at $53.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.2568 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

