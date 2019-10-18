Asset Dedication LLC Buys 178 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,809 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $208.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $165.77 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

