Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDR. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 624,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 62.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDR opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.