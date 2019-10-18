Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,243 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCJ. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 324.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of BSCJ stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $21.15.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

