Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 35,155 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,155 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 94.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $340.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.82.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $294.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.26. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.95 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.