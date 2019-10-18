Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 120,181 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 96.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.72.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.64. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.411 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

