Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,455 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 124.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $2,778,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,585.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $2,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,330. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

EXPD opened at $74.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.96. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average of $74.25.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

