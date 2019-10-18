Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,291 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 41,056 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCI. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.18.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.62 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

