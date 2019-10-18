ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASOMY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.79. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $80.05.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

