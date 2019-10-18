ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Raised to $270.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Santander downgraded ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML opened at $253.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.26. ASML has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $269.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,484,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,365,000 after buying an additional 1,215,606 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in ASML by 2,442.3% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 622,998 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ASML by 2,755.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 409,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,200,000 after buying an additional 395,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ASML by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,337,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,117,000 after buying an additional 134,431 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in ASML by 27.1% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 598,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,500,000 after buying an additional 127,582 shares during the period. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.