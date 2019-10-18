ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €230.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €238.46 ($277.28).

