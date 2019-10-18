ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Head-To-Head Analysis

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $3.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR $5.87 billion 2.34 $1.04 billion $9.05 12.16 DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR $488.89 million 3.41 N/A N/A N/A

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR 26.42% 28.52% 9.28% DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR beats DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities. It also offers disaster relief equipment, such as pumps and power generation equipment for various applications, such as assisting at times of flooding due to weather and burst water supply; power generation, lighting, and other equipment for super bowl events, sporting events, music concerts, and festivals; and climate control equipment, including cooling, heating, and dehumidification equipment to the construction, commercial, industrial, and events markets. In addition, the company rents and installs scaffolding solutions for access to new or existing structures; and offers portable traffic systems to facilitate engineering projects or clean-up after an accident. It serves construction, industrial, and homeowner customers, as well as government entities and specialist contractors. The company offers its equipment under the Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant brands through 658 stores in 47 states in the United States; 54 stores in Canada; and 187 stores in the United Kingdom. Ashtead Group plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino's Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

