ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Down 0.2%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 315 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 308.50 ($4.03), approximately 10,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($4.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 357.51. The company has a market capitalization of $305.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.28.

ASA International Group Company Profile (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group plc provides microfinancing services in 12 countries across Africa and Asia. The company offers small loans to 1.8 million female micro-entrepreneurs and small business owners. As of December 31, 2017, it had 1,387 branches. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Walton-On-Thames, the United Kingdom.

