Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19.

